"The Hulk came to smash" - MMA fighters and fans react to Bruno Ferreira's "sick" spinning back elbow KO at UFC Louisville

Bruno Ferreira's stunning spinning-back elbow knockout of middleweight Dustin Stoltzfus was one of the highlights of the main card. Naturally, such a finish drew quite a reaction online, with both fighters and fans alike expressing their astonishment over the Brazilian's first-round finish.

At the onset of the fight, Stoltzfus blasted Ferreira with kicks and strikes, backing him up to the fence and leaving him with no breathing room. He appeared to be implementing a game plan designed to force Ferreira to play the matador, instead of the bull that the Brazilian is accustomed to.

While it seemed to work for some time, it didn't last, and Ferreira eventually hurt him badly on the feet, before securing the knockout with a spinning back elbow.

Check out Bruno Ferreira's knockout of Dustin Stoltzfus:

It marked the eighth spinning-back elbow knockout in UFC history, with a notable example being Molly McCann's knockout of Luana Carolina back in early 2022. Many in the MMA X space were left in awe of Ferreira's performance, among them was a former UFC bantamweight champion.

Aljamain Sterling couldn't hold back how stunned the knockout had left him. He said:

"Those back elbows were vicious!!"

Lightweight knockout artist Terrance McKinney paid homage to the Brazillian's nickname, 'Hulk', saying:

"Two spinning back elbows crazy man the hulk came to smash no Diddy lmfao"

UFC featherweight Billy Quarantillo was similarly impressed:

"Danggggg that was a sick KO"

Meanwhile, one fan merely praised Ferreira for the violence he authored inside the octagon:

"Bruno Ferreira is a slab of meat that gained sentience. Holy sh*t"

The knockout leaves the Brazilian 185-pounder on a nice two-fight win streak, establishing some distance from his lone career loss: a first-round knockout against Nursulton Ruziboev.

It remains the only blemish on an otherwise impressive 12-1 record for the middleweight action fighter, who is yet to go to a decision in his career.