"Women don't knock women out like that" - Dana White on Molly McCann's blistering KO win over Luana Carolina at UFC London 

Scousers ran rampant at the O2 Arena in London during UFC Fight Night Volkov vs. Aspinall as Molly McCann and teammate Paddy Pimblett cruised to victory. In the aftermath of her victory, Dana White could not help but wax lyrical about the finish.

While in conversation with Caroline Pearce for BT Sport, Dana White commented on the devastating power that McCann brought into the octagon against Luana Caroline.

White admitted that McCann's third-round KO of Carolina was immediately in contention to be the knockout of the year.

White further went on to suggest that watching a female fighter record such a devastating KO was uncommon. He also admitted that the fight offered fans a lot of value in terms of entertainment, suggesting greater things to come for McCann.

"She became a star tonight. She became a star tonight. Yeah, if that's not knockout of the year, we're in for some crazy stuff this year. And it's a woman. Women don't knock women out like that, you know what I mean, you'll have a woman who'll get a knockout, women don't knock women out like that. That was a vicious knockout."

Catch Dana White's interaction with Caroline Pearce right here:

Molly McCann reveals she drew inspiration from Mike Tyson

In the wake of her triumphant outing during her women's flyweight bout at UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Aspinall, Molly McCann revealed that she, along with her coaches, studied several quotes from Mike Tyson.

While in conversation with the media during the post-fight press conference, 'Meatball' admitted that she had to overcome a myriad of mental blocks to find herself in this position and could not be more pleased with the results.

"Me coach and me ran through Mike Tyson analogies and quotes like all day and all yesterday. And it's just something that as a fighter, where I have to fight the bigger people all the time, I have to take that on board with me and I've had to overcome a lot in [my mind] and I think that is off now and I know who I am."

Check out Molly McCann's interaction with the media below:

Edited by David Andrew