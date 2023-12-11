The idea of having a massive payday against Conor McGregor earns only a curt one-liner from Beneil Dariush

Beneil Dariush recently reflected on the current state of the UFC lightweight division and the matchups that intrigue him while sharing candid insights on his devastating KO loss to rising contender Arman Tsarukyan at UFC Austin.

The way Dariush perceives it, he's in that stage of his career where he's seeking to assess his capabilities. However, he remains determined to test himself as a martial artist and is reluctant to face lower-tier opponents.

However, he acknowledged that he would like to have an opportunity to fight UFC star Conor McGregor. A showdown with the Irishman represents an enormous challenge and an unparalleled spotlight that countless fighters dream of, given the global attention and potential career-defining impact associated with that matchup.

Dariush elaborated on his perspective of fighting McGregor in a recent interview on Submission Radio after the UFC Austin defeat, stating:

"Conor would definitely be an interesting name just because of how popular he is. And if the UFC wants it... I'm not in a position to pick. Right now I'm not in a position to tell the UFC who I want to fight anymore."

Beneil Dariush is on a two-fight losing streak after enjoying an undefeated run in eight bouts between 2018 and 2022. Looking ahead, he has voiced interest in potential matchups with either Dan Hooker or octagon veteran Dustin Poirier, providing a glimpse into the direction he envisions for his future in the sport.

Catch Dariush's comments about facing McGregor below (18:50):

Beneil Dariush reflects on his knockout loss to Arman Tsarukyan at UFC Austin

Going into the UFC Austin main event clash against Arman Tsarukyan, Beniel Dariush aimed to overshadow the memory of the TKO loss at the hands of Charles Oliveira in his last fight.

However, in an instant, things took a turn for the worse for Beneil Dariush. Tsarukyan efficiently sealed the victory, delivering a devastating knee up the middle and promptly capitalizing on the opportunity with a powerful right hand that sent the Dariush to the canvas.

Reflecting on the loss in a recent interview with Submission Radio, Dariush stated:

"It's really hard to explain. I'm still wrestling with it. I have this process that I go through in the morning... I wake up and I'm like, 'Dang I lost'. I start praying like, 'I worked really hard. I had a really good camp.' As a Christian, you don't have to tell me theology. You don't work to God, it's given by grace."