Conor McGregor once attributed his work ethic to the ‘Irish mentality’ and a stint in plumbing, propelling him to become a dedicated athlete

A strong sense of nationality is an integral part of Conor McGregor’s personality. The Irishman has represented his nation with pride and honor throughout his storied combat sports career, and has attributed his success to his 'Irish mentality.'

During a 2013 appearance on the Late Late Show, Conor McGregor spoke candidly about the time when he worked as a plumber and shed light on his initial journey to become a world-class athlete. He said:

“The Irish mentality is when you finish school if you’re not going to college or anything, you have to get a job straight away. There’s no chasing your dreams and doing what you want to do. Just get a trade or get in and do a job. So I got the first trade that came my way, which was plumbing.”

But looking at the hardships of people around him, McGregor did not want to continue working in the profession. He added:

“I spent 18 months doing that and I am looking around on the site and I’m looking at the fully qualified people, you know! Bad backs and bad posture! Not a good life to live. I just realized that I didn’t want to go down that route. I thought I could do something with my life and I knew I had the ability to make it in this game.”

The Irishman left his job and started pursuing MMA full-time. His father was not happy with the move initially but accepted his son’s decision after looking at the hard work he was putting in.

In the years that followed, Conor McGregor went on to become the first simultaneous two-division champion in UFC history and he is considered among the wealthiest sportsmen in the world today.

Conor McGregor hints at entering Irish national politics

Conor McGregor is one of the most prominent public figures in Ireland and commands a huge fan following in the country. He expressed strong opinions about the Irish immigration policy and the social issues during the Dublin riots that shook Ireland recently.

‘The Notorious’ found himself in the middle of a controversy as the Irish authorities launched an investigation into his social media posts, alleging hate speech. The series of incidents have given Conor McGregor a lot of exposure in the political spectrum.

He recently took to X (formerly Twitter) and hinted at entering politics, even laying out a roadmap that he believes would lead to more effective governance.

