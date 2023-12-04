"Strong men create good times" - Fans seemingly back Conor McGregor after Irishman expresses interest in running for president

Conor McGregor is taking a keen interest in Ireland’s national politics. The former two-division UFC champion is already thinking about ways to transform the nation and fans have tremendous confidence in his ability to do so.

McGregor has been vocal about his stance on immigrants and the role of authorities in light of the recent Dublin riots. He launched scathing attacks on Ireland’s immigration policies while sharing unfiltered opinions on the immigrant population of the tiny island nation.

In a recent post on his ‘X’ account, Conor McGregor shed light on the state of national politics in Ireland. Interestingly, ‘The Notorious’ presented himself as a promising alternative to the aging politicians and laid out a roadmap to govern the country.

Conor McGregor wrote:

“Potential competition if I run. Gerry, 78. Bertie. 75. Enda, 74. Each with unbreakable ties to their individual parties' politics. Regardless of what the public outside of their parties feel, these parties govern themselves vs govern the people. Or me, 35. Young, active, passionate, fresh skin in the game. I listen. I support. I adapt. I have no affiliation/bias/favoritism toward any party. They would genuinely be held to account regarding the current sway of public feeling. I’d even put it all to vote. There’d be votes every week to make sure. I can fund. It would not be me in power as President, people of Ireland. It would be me and you.”

@CoyoteCapital commented:

“Strong men create good times.”

@GroypGangAF wrote:

“Free Ireland”

@MatthewJshow commented:

“Conor, Ireland needs you.”

@stillgray commented:

“Only you can save Ireland.”

@RedsRepair95 showered praises on McGregor and wrote:

“A man of the people, by the people! Ireland has a choice, Tyranny or Freedom. The choice is theirs to make, but the world calls for Conor!”

@billysandytodd took a stinging jab at Conor McGregor, referring to the allegations made against him in recent years:

“Waiting for the 6 women to appear accusing him of sexual assault in kindergarten. The playbook.”

@X_golden_memes commented:

“They’re too old, too weak, too soft to lead Ireland. Conor, you are the answer!”

@LStargazer54 commented:

“Young and active is 100% better! Hope you run!”

Russell Brand and John Kavanagh support Conor McGregor’s stance

Conor McGregor drew the wrath of authorities with his unfiltered opinions during the Dublin riots as they launched an investigation into his social media posts for alleged hate speech. The 35-year-old’s demand to change the immigration laws gave rise to an anti-immigrant controversy. British actor Russell Brand described the action against McGregor as a form of censorship.

Conor McGregor’s coach John Kavanagh also took a similar stance on the immigration policies and posted:

"So what should happen with this demented scumbag who attacked women and kids today? Few years in jail at our expense to get out and repeat?? Needs to be deported immediately and never allowed back or just hang him, there's no "fixing" him."

