"Just more censorship" - Russell Brand reacts to Conor McGregor being investigated by Irish police for Dublin riots comments

Conor McGregor has found himself in hot water as of late. The Irishman has offered his unfiltered thoughts regarding the catalyst incidents behind the Dublin riots, which were triggered by two stabbings, the first of which was the murder of Ashling Murphy and the second of which left women and children injured.

In the wake of the back-to-back stabbings, McGregor has called for justice to be served against the accused and a revision of Ireland's immigration laws. However, his proposal drew significant controversy for appearing to channel an anti-immigrant rhetoric.

It culminated in the Irish government investigating him for allegedly inciting hate speech, which McGregor has dismissed as government misdirection. The incident drew the attention of English actor and political activist Russell Brand, who described McGregor as a victim of censorship:

"Oh man, Conor McGregor walking around Irish Parliament doing this stuff [mimics McGregor's Billionaire Strut]. It's on the cards. This is the way it's happening. The rise of populism is the rejection of globalism, and because they can't ever countenance that, they are unable to ever address the real problem. So just more censorship, more militarization of the police force."

Conor McGregor's head coach, John Kavanagh, echoes his pupil's sentiments on Dublin riots cause

John Kavanagh is well-known for being Conor McGregor's coach and the founder of Straight Blast Gym Ireland. While McGregor is commonly regarded as the more outspoken of the two, Kavanagh is active on X/Twitter, where he has made similar comments to McGregor's on the stabbings on Dublin soil:

"So what should happen with this demented scumbag who attacked women and kids today? Few years in jail at our expense to get out and repeat?? Needs to be deported immediately and never allowed back or just hang him, there's no "fixing" him."

Both he and McGregor represent an enraged segment of the Irish population calling for a change in the country's immigration laws due to their shared belief that immigrants are contributing to an uptick in crime in Ireland.