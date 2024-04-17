Fresh off his second victory in ONE Championship, Ben Tynan has set his sights on a fight with fellow divisional contender Marcus Almeida.

The Canadian heavyweight MMA contender came out on top in his sophomore outing on April 5 at ONE Fight Night 21 against Duke Didier inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, and he did not waste any time shifting his focus on another top name.

Tynan called out Almeida during his most recent appearance on Sportskeeda MMA's YouTube channel, where he discussed a potential clash with the BJJ legend.

'Vanilla Thunder' claimed:

"I feel like the inner 10-year-olds and the whole wrestling and BJJ community love comparing themselves. The inner 10-year-old in me wants to beat up 'Buchecha'."

See the interview below:

The former NCAA Division I wrestler likes the stylistic matchup between him and 'Buchecha' and their grappling-based fighting style of wrestling and jiu-jitsu to determine the better sport when competing in mixed martial arts.

Prior to his win over 'The Duke of Canberra', Ben Tynan made a dream debut under the world's largest martial arts organization in November 2023 at ONE Fight Night 16, where he scored a third-round submission win over Kang Ji Won.

Ben Tynan secured back-to-back $50,000 bonuses in ONE Championship, vows to be a relevant name in the promotion by the end of 2024

For the second straight bout, Ben Tynan's performance was once again worthy of the $50,000 bonus, as he received the additional incentive from ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

The Elevation Fight Team representative was joined by the famous Ruotolo brothers as the standouts of the ONE Fight Night 21 card.

The 30-year-old Canadian star also vows to further cement his place as one of the top stars of ONE Championship at the end of the year and possibly obtain his first shot at the world title.

This mission will also give Tynan the proper recognition that he believes he deserves.

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can rewatch all the action from ONE Fight Night 21 via the free event replay.

