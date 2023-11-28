"The Irish police are now investigating" - Ben Shapiro's take on Conor McGregor's anti-government stance amid Irish riots

Ben Shapiro is known for his outspoken stances on a wide variety of issues. The political commentator recently weighed in on Conor McGregor's comments about the Irish government following riots and civil unrest in the nation.

Speaking on his podcast, The Ben Shapiro Show, he stated:

"Before the stabbing attacks, McGregor tweeted, 'Ireland, we are at war'. After the attacks, in response to the Irish Garda Commissioner claiming that, 'a hooligan faction driven by far-right ideology was behind the riots', McGregor tweeted, 'innocent children ruthlessly stabbed by a mentally deranged non-national in Dublin, Ireland today. Our chief of police had this to say on the riots and the aftermath.'

Shapiro continued by finishing reading McGregor's tweet, adding:

"'Drew, not good enough. There's grave danger amongst us in Ireland that should never be here in the first place and there has been zero action done to support the public in any way, shape, or form with this frightening fact. Not good enough. Make change or make way'... The Irish police are now investigating Conor McGregor for supposed dissemination of online hate speech."

Check out Ben Shapiro's full comments on Conor McGregor's stance below:

Shapiro added that he believes mass migration creates a threat to the cohesion of a nation. While McGregor is under investigation, it is unclear what could come as a result.

What has Conor McGregor said that led to Ben Shapiro's remarks?

Conor McGregor has been very vocal about the affairs in Ireland following the stabbing of three children and one adult. Amongst many tweets, the former UFC double champ called for action in the aftermath of the incident, stating:

"Any update on the wellbeing of those stabbed today? Absolutely horrific scenes all day, my stomach is churning. With no action being taken at all during these ever more frequent events, like literally zero action taken whatsoever, how do we expect an end to this? We need reform. WE NEED ACTION!"

"I don’t care about president higgins statement. Or Varadkars statement. Or Mary Lou’s. Or Justice McEntee’s. Or Garda commissioner’s. Announce our plan of action!! What are we waiting for? Your statements of nothing are absolutely worthless to the solving of this issue. Take Action!! Fix this situation IMMEDIATELY!"

Check out Conor McGregor's tweets below:

The man who carried out the attack was in his 50s and had moved to Ireland two decades prior. He was disarmed by three men who intervened and held him until authorities arrived.