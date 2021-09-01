"The kids proved they're not a joke" - Anderson Silva is all praise for the Paul brothers following Jake Paul's win over Tyron Woodley

YouTube stars Jake Paul and Logan Paul have Anderson Silva's respect, which means they must be doing something right in the world of combat sports.

The Brazilian MMA legend recently heaped praise on the Paul brothers for proving that they shouldn't be taken lightly by anyone in the MMA and boxing communities.

In June, Logan Paul went the distance with the undefeated Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition match. More recently, Logan's younger brother Jake took on former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in a professional boxing match. While Jake Paul was being considered the underdog by the MMA community, 'The Problem Child' picked up a split decision win over 'The Chosen One'.

In a recent interview with Submission Radio, Anderson Silva weighed in on the Paul brothers' recent performances in the boxing ring. 'The Spider' likes how they have been putting on entertaining fights against big names from the world of boxing and MMA. Silva claimed that the Paul brothers are good guys and all the smack they talk is just to entertain the fans.

Silva also mentioned how impressed he was with Jake's boxing skills in the fight against Woodley.

"These are good guys you know? They are not bad people. They just try to bring for every single person, especially for the fans, you know, [to make it] more entertaining. I have huge respect for both. Well, the guys [Jake] are working hard. Working hard, take the training very seriously because the kids proved that it's no joke. They're not entering for joke and everybody see that you know?" Silva said.

Catch Anderson Silva's appearance on Submission Radio below:

Anderson Silva weighs in on a potential rematch between Tyron Woodley and Jake Paul

Anderson Silva wouldn't mind seeing a rematch between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley down the line.

The former UFC middleweight champion believes fans would love to witness the pair running it back inside the squared circle. Having said that, Anderson Silva also claimed that Jake Paul doesn't have anything to prove to anyone by fighting Woodley again.

Jake Paul's retirement didn't last very long.



Who do you want to see him fight next? pic.twitter.com/nhDrhFkzS8 — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) September 1, 2021

According to 'The Spider', because Paul worked hard to get where he is today, he should take some time off, recuperate, come back and weigh up his options before picking his next opponent.

