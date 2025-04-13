"The King is back!!", "Where the hell is Ilia Topuria?" - MMA pros react as Alexander Volkanovski reclaims UFC featherweight title beating Diego Lopes

With an impressive victory at UFC 314, Alexander Volknaovski proved that he is still an elite fighter who can go toe-to-toe with high level competition. 'The Great' locked horns against Diego Lopes for the vacant featherweight throne on April 12. The fight was held at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.

The two fighters blew the roof off the arena by delivering a highly-entertaining back-and-forth contest. The fight went the 25-minute distance and ended with a unanimous decision victory for Volkanovski. The three judges scored the bout 48-47, 49-46 and 49-46 in favor of the Australian.

With the win at UFC 314, Volkanovski became a two-time UFC featherweight champion.

The fight caught the attention of many in the MMA community, who took to social media to weigh in on it.

Former champion Aljamain Sterling hailed Volkanovski as 'the king' and commended him and Lopes for their encounter.

"The King is back!! Grat fight men, Lopes and Volkanovski."

In another post, Sterling expressed his wish to share the octagon with Lopes after the Brazilian is ready to compete again.

"Would love the chance to fight Diego Lopes after he heals up. Great fight and showing for the belt. You are one of the best and I want the best."

Derek Brunson took the opportunity to bring up the absence of Ilia Topruia from the featherweight division.

"In all seriousness, where the hell is Ilia Topuria?!"

UFC welterweight contender Joaquin Buckley congratulated 'The Great' for the win and asked former champion Kamaru Usman to take inspiration from the Australian and fight 'New Mansa'.

"Congrats to [Volkanovski]. [Kamaru] Usman should be inspired by what he just watched and walk that walk."

MMA world reacts to Alexander Volkanovski's victory over Diego Lopes at UFC 314

