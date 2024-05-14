'The Korean Superboy' Doo Ho Choi set for UFC octagon return after close to 500-day hiatus, full fight details here

Over a year since his last fight in the UFC, fan-favorite Doo Ho Choi is scheduled to return to the octagon. Choi last competed on UFC Vegas 68, fighting Kyle Nelson to a majority draw.

Ho Choi has been booked to face Bill Algeo in the UFC Apex on July 20, per Nolan King of MMA Junkie. 'The Korean Superboy' will look to pick up the first win of his career since 2016.

Despite having dissimilar careers in the UFC thus far, Choi and Algeo are both coming off fights against Nelson. Though Choi had a draw with Nelson, the result was highly controversial, with most scoring the bout in favor of the Korean.

Of those believing Choi was wrongfully deducted a point for a headbutt that led to the draw, Dana White reportedly paid the 33-year-old his full win bonus.

Algeo lost to Nelson by first-round TKO at UFC Atlantic City. The result was also disputed, with some believing the fight was stopped prematurely. 'Señor Perfecto' dropped to 18-8 with the loss and 5-4 in the UFC.

Is Doo Ho Choi in the UFC Hall of Fame?

Despite not having a win since 2016, Doo Ho Choi remains one of the most popular fighters in the UFC.

Choi, who began his career at 14-1, is forever remembered among fans for his legendary fight with Cub Swanson at UFC 206, which has since been inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame.

While Choi as a fighter is not in the Hall of Fame, he is credited as a Hall of Famer for being an integral part of one of the best fights in UFC featherweight history. He is often recognized for his exciting fight style, winning five post-fight bonuses in his seven UFC fights.

Since the fight with Swanson, however, Choi has not found success in the octagon. He lost the fight by unanimous decision, marking the beginning of a three-fight losing streak.

After a loss to Charles Jourdain in 2019, 'The Korean Superboy' would not fight for over three years due to injuries and fight fallouts. Heading into his scheduled fight with Algeo, Choi has not fought more than once in a calendar year since 2016.