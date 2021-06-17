'The Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung gives his prediction for the UFC featherweight title fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega

Chan Sung Jung has given his prediction for the Alexander Volkanovski vs. Brian Ortega fight, which is reportedly set to take place at UFC 266.

According to 'The Korean Zombie', he believes that his former opponent Ortega now has a good chance of winning the bout.

During an interview with The Schmo, Chan Sung Jung claimed that he'd previously felt that reigning champion Volkanovski would've easily retained his title. However, the South Korean fighter is now leaning towards a win for 'T-City'.

Chan Sung Jung also added that he believes Volkanovski will struggle to take Ortega down. 'The Korean Zombie' said that he expects the bout to be good and competitive.

"He thought before that Volkanovski would've won easily but now he's kind of looking at it that Ortega has a good chance. The switching stance, the leg kicks will probably do a little bit of damage. He doesn't think Volkanovski will be able to take him down easily, so he thinks it's going to be a good competitive fight." - Chan Sung Jung said via translator.

While the fight between Volkanovski and Ortega is yet to be confirmed, the reigning UFC featherweight champion has said the fight is scheduled for September.

The only pay-per-view on schedule for September is UFC 266, meaning that the featherweight title fight between Volkanovski and Ortega could be the co-main event under the light-heavyweight title matchup between Jan Blachowicz vs. Glover Teixeira.

Chan Sung Jung will face Dan Ige in an important main event fight

At the upcoming UFC Vegas 29 event, Chan Sung Jung will face Dan Ige in a huge featherweight main event.

Coming in off a loss to Brian Ortega himself, 'The Korean Zombie' will aim to get one step closer to a potential future title shot with a win over Ige.

Meanwhile, Ige will be heading into the fight after a huge knockout win. The last time '50K' stepped foot inside the octagon, he secured victory inside 22 seconds against Gavin Tucker. He'll hope to put in another thrilling performance this weekend.

However, the fight against Chan Sung Jung won't be easy by any means for Ige.

