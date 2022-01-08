‘The Korean Zombie’ Chan Sung Jung responds to Alexander Volkanovski's callout for title fight at UFC 272

Alexander Volkanovski seems to have found a replacement for Max Holloway, who pulled out of the pair's scheduled featherweight title clash at UFC 272. 'Blessed,' who's already fought Volkanovski on two occasions previously, was set to challenge 'The Great' at the upcoming March 5 pay-per-view set to take place in Las Vegas.

Just a few days after the fight was made official, Holloway was reportedly forced to pull out of the fight after he aggravated an existing injury. Alexander Volkanovski seemingly wants to fight at UFC 272 despite Holloway pulling out.

He recently took to Twitter to ask ‘The Korean Zombie’ Chan Sung Jung if he's open to stepping up as a replacement. Jung, currently ranked fourth in the featherweight division, has now given his nod to the proposed matchup.

MMA journalist Ariel Helwani further reported that according to Volkanovski's manager, Jung is currently the front runner to replace Holloway at UFC 272 as the champ wants to fight him. The UFC, however, is yet to make the announcement official.

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani Alex Volkanovski wants Chan Sung Jung on March 5, per his manager Ash James. That’s who they want unequivocally.



Zombie is in, too, I’m told.



Just need to be formally offered at this point. Alex Volkanovski wants Chan Sung Jung on March 5, per his manager Ash James. That’s who they want unequivocally. Zombie is in, too, I’m told. Just need to be formally offered at this point.

Giga Chikadze and Yair Rodriguez blast Alexander Volkanovski for calling out 'The Korean Zombie'

While Alexander Volkanovski is keen to fight Jung next, his callout of 'The Korean Zombie' seems to have miffed a host of other featherweight contenders including Giga Chikadze and Yair Rodriguez. Both Chikadze and Rodriguez took to social media to blast the champ for calling out Jung, claiming they deserve to fight for the title instead of the Korean fighter:

"I don’t blame you, I don’t wanna fight me either chump," Chikadze wrote.

"Do I really need to raise my hand @danawhite? Heal up quick champ @blessedmma. @alexvolkanovski I had respect for you before, but now, f**k you! You little b**ch you know I’m next,” Rodriguez wrote.

Apart from Rodriguez and Chikadze, former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo offered to replace Holloway as well. In a tweet tagging Dana White and Volkanovski, Cejudo claimed he's willing to step out of retirement to take on the Australian at UFC 272.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by John Cunningham