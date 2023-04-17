The Korean Zombie has responded to Max Holloway's recent call-out.

Former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway made a triumphant return to the octagon with an impressive win over Arnold Allen at UFC Kansas City.

Following the victory, there has been much speculation about his next move, with many considering him a top contender for another shot at the title after winning 12 straight non-title fights in the UFC. However, Holloway surprised fans during the post-fight press conference by expressing his interest in facing No.6-ranked contender Chan Sung Jung.

'Blessed' spoke about his desire to fight Jung, stating:

"Brother, brother. Korean Zombie, that's the only guy from the - that is the only guy in my time with the older guys that didn't get to fight. I would love that fight."

In response to Holloway's call-out, 'The Korean Zombie' took to his Instagram handle to post a video accepting the challenge. He wrote:

"Been a long time. Thanks for setting my 'OG' mind on fire. Let's go, brother! @ufc @blessedmma #koreamma."

A potential matchup between Holloway and Jung has generated excitement among MMA fans, as both fighters are known for their striking skills and aggressive fighting styles. The fight will likely have significant implications for the featherweight division and could be a thrilling showdown between the two top-ranked contenders.

Alexander Volkanovski discusses Max Holloway's future in the featherweight division

Alexander Volkanovski recently praised Max Holloway's latest performance and expressed empathy for his situation in the division. Volkanovski acknowledged Holloway's impressive showing in his recent fight and lamented the fact that 'Blessed' is constantly defeating rising contenders in the featherweight division.

“I remember saying to him after the last fight... ‘Get out of my division! Stop beating up my contenders!’ I’m saying stuff like that to him... A lot of people are gonna sit there, before last night, ‘Oh, he’s fallen off’ and all this stuff. Nah, it’s not that. Trust me. You wait until he fights again, and you’re gonna forget about that the next time.

"He proved it last night, he looked great... You feel bad too, in that situation, like, ‘Why does that guy gotta be here and be in my damn division?’... Obviously, Max is a cool dude as well great fighter. It’s a tricky situation for Max, that’s for sure but... you never know."

Despite their rivalry in the octagon, Volkanovski also praised Holloway as a cool dude and a great fighter. He acknowledged that it's a tricky situation for Holloway but also mentioned that in the unpredictable world of MMA, anything can happen.

