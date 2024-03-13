“The last thing to go is power” - UFC legend predicts ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson to prevail over Jake Paul despite massive age difference

A UFC legend recently weighed in on the upcoming boxing bout between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul, and made a surprising prediction for how it will play out.

Chuck Liddell has attended a number of high-profile combat sports events since his retirement and always receives a loud ovation when he's shown on the broadcast. Despite the boxing legend competing against an opponent 30 years his junior, 'The Iceman' isn't necessarily worried about his chances.

While speaking to TMZ Sports, the UFC Hall of Famer claimed that Mike Tyson should be confident in his chances against the YouTuber-turned-boxer. He mentioned that he still packs a powerful punch and believes that he will get his hand raised:

"Yeah, if [Mike] Tyson's taking a dive, [Jake Paul] is the favorite. But, if Tyson hits him, it's over. By the way, the last thing to go is power. Last thing to go is power. He [Tyson] hits him, it's over. If you seen Mike, he still hits...[Jake], keep covering up, man."

It will be interesting to see whether Liddell's prediction will be correct as Paul looks to add a legendary name like Tyson to his resume of wins that includes Nate Diaz, Ben Askren, and former UFC champions Tyron Woodley and Anderson Silva.

Check out the full video below:

Mike Tyson shares message for Jake Paul ahead of boxing clash

Mike Tyson had the combat sports world buzzing as he agreed to fight Jake Paul on Jul. 20th in what is expected to be a spectacle of an event at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The bout will be streaming live on Netflix, which could be groundbreaking as the streaming giant looks to expand into live sports programming. Ahead of their boxing clash, Tyson took to his Instagram account and shared a message for Paul.

The boxing legend uploaded a video that shows a unique method of making their fight official, as the YouTuber-turned-boxer signed his t-shirt. 'Iron' then included a caption in which he issued a warning to 'The Problem Child' by mentioning that he was in for a rude awakening:

"He signed the contract. Now the Problem Child has a real problem."