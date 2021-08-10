'The last time he beat a true welterweight was...never' - Gilbert Burns slams Nate Diaz in latest tweet calling out Leon Edwards

In his latest tweet calling out Leon Edwards, Gilbert Burns has raised questions about the credibility of Nate Diaz as a tough opponent for any fighter in the UFC welterweight division.

According to Burns, Edwards' win against the currently unranked Diaz shouldn't warrant him a title shot because the Stockton native has never beaten a top-ranked UFC welterweight.

In the tweet, 'Durinho' took sharp digs at Leon Edwards, possibly trying to incite him into accepting his challenge for a number one contender fight.

Burns claimed that even though Edwards is unbeaten in 10 bouts, his biggest win is against Nate Diaz, who is not a genuine title contender.

Burns claimed he has beaten far superior opponents compared to 'Rocky', and so the Englishman must prove himself against 'Durinho' in order to get the title shot.

“Your best win is Nate Diaz who is unranked and the last time he beat a true WW is….NEVER, you are on a 9 fight win streak and nobody gives a shit about you. I’ve beat legends in Woodley, Maia and WB…come get this smoke…BRUMMIE C**T” wrote Gilbert Burns on Twitter.

Gilbert Burns wants to take on Leon Edwards in a potential number one contender fight

In the post-fight press conference following UFC 265, Dana White admitted that Leon Edwards may have to pick up another win before fighting for the title.

A fight between Burns and Edwards makes sense as both have been on a good run of form recently and are both looking to secure rematches against Kamaru Usman.

Edwards has also been linked with a potential grudge match against Jorge Masvidal, but it looks like 'Gamebred' isn't interested in the fight.

After losing to 'The Nigerian Nightmare' at UFC 258, Gilbert Burns rebounded impressively against Stephen Thompson at UFC 264 last month. He has now won seven of his last eight fights inside the octagon and has picked up dominant wins against some of the best fighters in the welterweight division.

Burns has made it clear that he wants to fight Leon Edwards next, but we'll have to wait and see who the UFC matchmakers put him up against next.

Edited by Harvey Leonard