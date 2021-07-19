"The leg is going to be stronger than before" - Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson confident that Conor McGregor will recover from his UFC 264 leg break

Conor McGregor suffered a brutal leg break during his second consecutive loss against Dustin Poirier in the UFC 264 main event.

Despite McGregor having suffered a gruesome snapped left leg, UFC welterweight Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson is confident the Irishman can make a comeback.

According to Stephen Thompson, breaking the shin bone is an oddly common, which makes doctors highly efficient in treating such injuries.

'Wonderboy' believes Conor McGregor will come back even stronger after undergoing surgery to attach a titanium rod to his tibia and plates to his fibula.

In a recent video uploaded to his own YouTube channel, Stephen Thompson told co-host Sweet T:

"But the thing is, what I actually got from the experience of Chris's (Weidman) break is that the doctor says that happens all the time. So they are really good at putting stuff like that back together. And it's gonna be stronger next time, the bone is gonna be strong, you gotta metal in it now, titanium pole. You know, adamantium, vibranium pole."

Stephen Thompson is no stranger to leg breaks, having seen his brother-in-law Chris Wiedman snap his leg at UFC 261. The former UFC middleweight champion was 17 seconds into his fight against Uriah Hall when he broke his right leg due to a checked kick.

Conor McGregor believes his leg will be unbreakable after recovery

Conor McGregor was alluding to a fourth fight against Dustin Poirier, even as he sat propped up against the cage with a broken leg. Having laid the foundation for a great storyline, McGregor recently promised his fans a comeback.

The Irishman is more confident than ever now that his doctors have seemingly promised him an unbreakable leg with a titanium rod. Providing an update on his injury, Conor McGregor said in an Instagram video:

"I would have never committed to going under the knife unless something like this has happened. So something like this has happened, I'm going in, I'm getting exactly what I needed. And what I needed was a titanium shin bone. So now I've got a titanium rod down the knee. From the knee to the ankle. And the doctor said it's unbreakable. So once I build back you know..."

