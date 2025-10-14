  • home icon
  • "The lion provides for his whole pride" - Fans react to Charles Oliveira distributing free toys and food at his massive UFC Rio victory party

By Nilaav Gogoi
Modified Oct 14, 2025 04:30 GMT
Fans react to Charles Oliveira
Fans react to Charles Oliveira's UFC Rio victory party. [Image courtesy: Getty]

Charles Oliveira attracted the attention of fight fans as he celebrated his recent victory while doing a noble cause in his hometown.

Oliveira is coming off a second-round submission win over Mateusz Gamrot at UFC Rio this past Saturday. This victory marked a significant turnaround for the Brazilian fighter following his last defeat to Ilia Topuria at UFC 317.

Just days after his win, Oliveira hosted a party in his hometown of Guarujá, where he distributed free food to families and provided toys for children.

Check out Charles Oliveira's post below:

Several fight fans and netizens went to the comments section of Oliveira's post on X to share their reactions, with one user writing:

"The lion provides for his whole pride. 🦁🥳"

Others commented:

"The world could do with more people like Charles Oliveira 🫡"
"Do Bronxs is 100 percent the champion of the people 🤗🤗🤗🥰🥰🥰"
"Such a great guy... this RIGHT here is why you're my favorite and gotta be one of the GOATS."
"I will always look up to you CHARLIE💪💪"

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fans&#039; reaction. [Screenshots courtesy: @CharlesDoBronxs on X]
Fans' reaction. [Screenshots courtesy: @CharlesDoBronxs on X]

Charles Oliveira dedicates UFC Rio win to Brazilian people

Charles Oliveira held the UFC lightweight championship for over a year, but he never had the chance to defend it in front of his fans in Brazil. After losing the title to Islam Makhachev in October 2022, Oliveira experienced a rollercoaster of results in the UFC.

Oliveira received another opportunity to reclaim the lightweight championship at UFC 317, but after falling short there, he aimed for a quick comeback. Just a few months later, he secured a victory against Mateusz Gamrot at UFC Rio.

In an interview with UFC, Oliveira shared his thoughts on winning in front of the Brazilian crowd.

"One more for my record. Actually, it didn't matter if it would be a knockout, a submission, or a decision. This is a win for the Brazilian crowd. This is all for the crowd. I just wanted to come back. I appreciate it if people felt that I shouldn't come back for concerns with me, but I just wanted to come back... I wanted to come back as soon as possible, and you guys saw that I was right in the octagon."
Edited by Nilaav Gogoi
