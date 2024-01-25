"The loss must be hurting" - Fans react as Sean Strickland is spotted snowboarding days after UFC 297 defeat

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland was spotted snowboarding just days after his title loss at UFC 297 against Dricus du Plessis.

A fan on X (formerly known as Twitter) posted a clip of Strickland donning snowboarding gear in a snowy setting and took a dig at du Plessis with the caption:

"I’d like to see Dricus Du Plessis snowboard."

Fans reacted to the clip of Strickland snowboarding and joked about the impact that the UFC 297 loss on him:

"The loss must be hurting"

"He's trying to forget his sorrows...."

"Guess that headbutt didn’t hurt that bad"

"Man of the people"

"Just shows that he didn't leave it all in the octagon."

Fans also responded to the original post's caption which challenged du Plessis to do the same:

"DDP still can't see good enough to snowboard and hes probably still limping from all the checks."

"You know you’re butthurt when 5 days after your boy loses you’re saying the winner can’t snowboard lmfao"

"Sean is doing all that expensive skiing 'for you guys' while his fans are busy working."

"Du Plessis can use his world title as the board"

Du Plessis and Strickland battled through the five rounds in a tight UFC 297 main event. 'Stillknocks' edged out the defending champion by a narrow split decision to ended his short-lived title reign.

Khamzat Chimaev claims he beat Sean Strickland "every day" in the gym

UFC middleweight Khamzat Chimaev is pushing for his first title shot after accumulating a seven-fight win streak since his UFC debut.

However, he has been met with questions regarding his lack of top-level opposition by Sean Strickland and others. In an interview with ESPN MMA, Chimaev responded by claiming to have regularly gotten the better of Strickland when the duo trained together.

'Borz' said:

“Ask the guy [Strickland] who was beating him up every day in the gym. How many times I submit the guy? How many times I beat him up? He went to his coach, ‘Please tell the guy, go easy...’ He’s lying man. When I went too hard, he went to his coach and said, ‘Please tell this guy go easy.’”

Chimaev won against former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman on his return to the middleweight division at UFC 294.

