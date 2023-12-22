"The love is still in my heart" - UFC Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock opens up about his decision to create his bare-knuckle promotion

The UFC Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock recently opened up about his love for Mixed Martial Arts and combat sports. He explained what factored into his decision to create Valor BK, his bare-knuckle boxing promotion.

Valor BK hosted its second event in October after being on hiatus due to the pandemic, halting some plans after the inaugural event in, 2019. While speaking to MMA Junkie during the 2023 World MMA Awards red carpet, he discussed his love for combat sports and desire to give back to other fighters.

He said:

I never wanted to leave, even today, I still enjoy it and would love to do it [compete in MMA], but I know that that's not gonna happen...But, the love is still in my heart. So the only way that I could be a part of it was to start my own bare knuckle league to be able to give other fighters opportunities to feel what I felt. That love...energy...excitement, so that's what we're doing." [3:14 - 3:32]

Check out the full video:

'The World's Most Dangerous Man' was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award at this year's ceremony for his achievements, including a UFC Hall of Fame induction, UFC Superfight champion, and King of Pancrase winner.

Who is the heavyweight champion of Ken Shamrock's Valor BK?

The UFC legend Ken Shamrock was recently crowned as the new heavyweight champion for his Valor BK promotion after former champion Mark Godbeer announced his retirement from combat sports.

Due to Godbeer's retirement, the promotion booked a bout between former UFC veterans Travis Wiuff and Lavar Johnson. That served as the main event of Valor BK 2. It was a dominant performance for Johnson, as he earned a first-round knockout win after dropping Wiuff three times and became the new Valor BK heavyweight champion.