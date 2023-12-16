A UFC Hall of Famer recently reflected on valuable advice he received from his father as he accepted his Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2023 World MMA Awards.

Ken Shamrock was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award during this year's ceremony and took a moment to share advice his adopted father, Bob Shamrock, gave him during a setback in his life. The former UFC Superfight champion mentioned that he had been told by doctors that he wouldn't be able to continue competing after breaking his neck and that his father helped put his life into perspective.

Shamrock said:

"He told me, 'You think God would walk away from you now after everything that you've done and the achievements?' And he said that this is the part where I live my life. He said, 'You are the only one that can write the ending to your story. No doctor, no person, nobody could tell you what you can or cannot do. You are the only one that's in control of that.' From that point on, I lived my life." [0:57 - 1:30]

Ken Shamrock has been open about the relationship with his adopted father and how he was instrumental in changing his life for the better after living a troubled childhood. 'The World's Most Dangerous Man' went on to become a UFC Hall of Famer and WWE superstar and was among the pioneers of MMA.

Check out the full video below:

UFC Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock opens up about creating the Lion's Den

Ken Shamrock is credited for forming the first MMA team during the 1990s when he created the Lion's Den.

The UFC Hall of Famer put fighters through a difficult tryout in order to see whether they truly wanted to become top fighters. During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, the former UFC Superfight champion revealed that one of the reasons why he created the Lion's Den was so that he could train and improve, saying:

"Was literally out of necessity for me to be able to at least have some bodies for me to be able to wrestle with... spar with...put them together to teach them at the same time whether they came from a wrestling background or a kickboxing background, I would bring them in with the tryouts and then I would form this team because I needed people to train with." [10:39 - 11:00]

Check out the full interview: