Booker T urges WWE to induct 59-year-old legend into the Hall of Fame: "Put his name in"

WWE legend Booker T has gone on record urging the company to add Ken Shamrock to the Hall of Fame.

Shamrock joined the Stamford-based company in 1997. The 59-year-old spent nearly two years as an active competitor, during which time he held the Intercontinental Championship and the Tag Team titles. The World's Most Dangerous Man also won the 1998 King of the Ring tournament before leaving the promotion in 1999.

According to recent reports, the former Intercontinental Champion signed a Legends deal with WWE a few days ago. Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T addressed the subject and urged the company to add Shamrock to its prestigious Hall of Fame.

"Man, that's great [Shamrock signing a Legends deal]. It's great. Ken Shamrock got a Legends deal because he is truly one of the WWE legends. He brought something from the mixed martial arts world and it was real. And Ken did a damn good job while he was part of WWE, and for him to be on the video games and all of that stuff. It's cool. You know what? Put his name in for the Hall of Fame. Put his name in," he said. [1:12:58 - 1:13:29]

Will Ken Shamrock return to WWE in a new role?

In an interview with Steve Fall on The Ten Count last year, Ken Shamrock addressed the possibility of returning to in-ring competition in the Stamford-based company. He revealed that he believes it is unlikely.

However, The World's Most Dangerous Man disclosed that he was open to returning to play other roles like a manager or trainer.

"You know, like I said, not that I would say no. Obviously, I'd have to look and make sure it was the right thing. It'd have to make sense, right? So yeah, of course, if that was to come around, it made sense, yeah. But right now, man, I've got so much going on that we have planned. There's gonna be a lot of stuff happening," he explained. [H/T: Fightful]

