Gunther versus 46-year-old major WWE Superstar could main event night one of WrestleMania 40 next April, believes legend

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T believes Intercontinental Champion Gunther facing Brock Lesnar would be a main event match anywhere in the world.

Since his main roster debut last year, Gunther has become one of the most dominant forces in the Stamford-based company. The Ring General is now the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in history. Meanwhile, rumors have suggested he might square off against The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 40 next April.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T addressed these rumors, claiming the match could be the main event of night one of WrestleMania 40:

"Brock-Gunther on another note, that's a man's man's matchup right there. Anybody that love this business and love wrestling, they should wanna see that matchup right there. That one right there is a main event anywhere in the world. Whether it's gonna be the main event [at WrestleMania], it's gotta be close to the main event on night, maybe night one main event," he said.

The Hall of Famer added:

"[I don't think so because CM Punk said on SmackDown his mission back in WWE is to main event WrestleMania] Well, he better get in line. [You got Roman-Cody maybe at one night. Maybe Punk-Seth.] Look, this is a big match. Gunther and Brock, that's like two heavyweight boxers, bro. You cannot undermine that match thinking that it's not gonna be the biggest thing on the card and it's gonna be the biggest thing people wanna see. It's not gonna be like any match on the card. It's not gonna be no playing, no jumping, no diving, it's gonna be 'Oh my God!' I can only imagine how that thing is gonna turn out." [1:01:37 - 1:02:45]

Should Brock Lesnar lose to Gunther at WWE WrestleMania 40?

On a recent Keepin' It 100 podcast episode, wrestling veteran Disco Inferno addressed the potential square-off between the Intercontinental Champion Gunther and Brock Lesnar at WWE WrestleMania 40.

Inferno claimed The Ring General should go over The Beast Incarnate at the Show of Shows:

"I think you actually have to have Gunther go over. Brock doesn't need any wins. He shows up part-time, he does good TV, gets ratings," he said.

