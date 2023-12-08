36-year-old major WWE Superstar still has "more ways to go" to overcome Roman Reigns, says veteran

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo believes Gunther is not better than the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Since his main roster debut last year, The Ring General has become one of the top superstars in the Stamford-based company. Earlier this year, he became the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in history after surpassing The Honky Tonky Man's 454-day reign. Over the past year and a half, the leader of Imperium defeated several top challengers for his title, including Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, and Braun Strowman.

During a recent episode of The Brand podcast, a fan claimed Gunther was better than Reigns. Russo disagreed with the statement. He claimed The Ring General is not yet on the same level as The Tribal Chief:

"I don't agree with that Mr. Bert. I think Gunther is great but I think he's got just a little bit more ways to go to overcome Roman Reigns. But I do think Gunther is a great character. He gets it, I will not argue that," he said. [19:52 - 20:08]

Brock Lesnar will face Gunther for the first time at WrestleMania 40, predicts Bully Ray. Check out the details here.

Can Gunther end Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship reign?

In an interview with Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Gunther discussed possibly capturing Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

The leader of Imperium pointed out that he would have the chance to earn a shot at the title when he competes in the upcoming men's Royal Rumble match next January:

"[Do you think it might be possible for you to hold both the Intercontinental Championship and the WWE Championship at the same time?] I think that is possible but we will see. That's just hard to get to there. I think once a year I have the chance when the Royal Rumble comes around. I came very close last year. Let's see what happens this year. I think then it's absolutely possible. But it's also not my focus right now," he said.

UFC legend names Gunther as his favorite wrestler of all time. Check out the details here.

Please credit The Brand and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

Braun Strowman reveals the greatest talker in history here