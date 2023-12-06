Brock Lesnar will face 16-year veteran for the first time ever at WrestleMania 40, predicts Bully Ray

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray has predicted that a 16-year-veteran would possibly be Brock Lesnar's opponent for WrestleMania 40.

The Beast Incarnate last wrestled at SummerSlam 2023 Premium Live Event where he locked horns with Cody Rhodes in the last bout of their trilogy of match. Lesnar has been away from in-ring action for a few months and fans speculating that The Beast will return at the 2024 Royal Rumble ahead of The Showcase of the Immortals.

With WrestleMania 40 approaching, Bully Ray on a recent episode of the Busted Open podcast shared that Gunther is the perfect opponent to face Brock Lesnar in Philadelphia.

The Ring General started his pro wrestling career in 2007 and within twelve years he debuted at WWE. The star is now the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion surpassing The Honky Tonk Man's legendary record.

According to the Hall of Famer, WWE is meticulously managing Gunther's championship run, implying that the company envisions a more prominent future for him.

"I think we're getting GUNTHER and Brock at WrestleMania. Because when Brock looks at GUNTHER, he's gonna be able to talk about 'Taker's streak, and ending a streak. Brock is going to be able to remind GUNTHER that, 'I'm the one who put the one in 21 and one, so at WrestleMania, I'm defeating you,'" he said. [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

Listen to the full podcast below:

Bully Ray comments on why Brock Lesnar should end Gunther's Intercontinental Championship reign

The 52-year-old legend reiterated The Beast Incarnate's accomplishment of ending The Undertaker's streak at WrestleMania 30.

Bully Ray emphasized that Lesnar hasn't sought the IC title since his WWE comeback in 2012. He elaborated on how The Mayor of Suplex City would significantly enhance the Intercontinental Championship's credibility.

"The thought of Brock as Intercontinental Champion just adds even more credibility. This is where Brock loses to GUNTHER. Because that loss is going to make GUNTHER. Those 600-700 days as champion will be the good precursor, but beating Brock will be the real accomplishment," Ray added.

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen if Brock Lesnar makes his triumphant return at the upcoming Royal Rumble to lock horns with Guther at WrestleMania XL.

Do you want to see Brock Lesnar vs. Gunther in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

