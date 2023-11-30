UFC legend names Gunther as his favorite wrestler of all time

A UFC legend has named Gunther as his favorite WWE Superstar of all time.

The Ring General captured the Intercontinental Championship from Ricochet in 2022 and has been dominant ever since. He has surpassed The Honky Tonk Man as the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of all time, and there does not appear to be an end to his title reign in sight.

The leader of Imperium defended his title against The Miz this past Saturday night at WWE Survivor Series 2023. The A-Lister gave it everything he had, but he was unable to capture the title for the ninth time in his career. The Imperium leader won the match via submission to continue his historic reign.

Speaking with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour today, Daniel Cormier named the RAW star as his favorite wrestler of all time. He also poked fun at top AEW tag team The Young Bucks for doing too many flips.

The Young Bucks were infamously involved in a brawl with WWE Superstar CM Punk following the All Out 2022 media scrum. Cormier has been critical of the popular tag team in the past and referenced his comments today during his conversation with Ariel Helwani.

"My boy Gunther is just so good. He's my favorite wrestler of all time. He has surpassed The Macho Man. I love Seth (Rollins), but Gunther... I got in a fight a while back with Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks because they were doing too many flips. They were doing too many flips. It really pissed me off, all the flips. So, because they were doing all the flips, I was like, 'What about a Body Slam, or like a Splash?' Gunther's move is a Sleeper Hold, a Powerbomb, and he does this Splash off of the top rope, where he jumps off, and it is just awesome," said Cormier. [00:01 - 00:44]

Gunther would love to face Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Gunther recently disclosed that he would welcome the opportunity to face Roman Reigns.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, the Intercontinental Champion noted that he and The Tribal Chief are doing completely different things at the moment. However, the 36-year-old added that it would be a great opportunity for him if the two stars were to cross paths in the future.

"What he's doing, what I'm doing, we are very apart from each other. He's doing his thing, I'm doing my thing. But if we cross paths in [the] future, we'll go for that. It'll be a great opportunity," said Gunther. [1:36 - 1:54]

The Ring General is a unique talent that has an incredibly bright future in WWE. It will be fascinating to see which superstar challenges him for the Intercontinental Championship next following his dominant win at WWE Survivor Series.

