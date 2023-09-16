Gunther says he has no interest in working with WWE Hall of Famer (Exclusive)

Gunther recently surpassed The Honky Tonk Man's 454-day record WWE Intercontinental Championship reign to become the longest-tenured champion in the title's history. In an exclusive interview, The Ring General addressed whether he would like the Hall of Famer to become part of his current storyline.

On the September 4 episode of RAW, Gunther retained the Intercontinental Championship against Chad Gable to enter the title's record books. Four days later, he successfully defended the gold against Shanky at Superstar Spectacle in India.

Asked by Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta if he wants to work with The Honky Tonk Man, Gunther gave the following answer:

"No," the Austrian laughed. "It's a great accomplishment, but I'm gonna use that to build my legacy more on top of that. Just getting started." [0:28 – 0:45]

Gunther's WWE Intercontinental Championship opponents

The 36-year-old's historic Intercontinental Championship reign began when he defeated Ricochet on the June 10, 2022, episode of SmackDown.

Since then, the Imperium member has retained the title against superstars including Chad Gable, Drew McIntyre, Matt Riddle, and Sheamus. His title reign has also featured wins over Braun Strowman, Madcap Moss, Mustafa Ali, Rey Mysterio, Shanky, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Xavier Woods.

Moving forward, Gunther looks ready to continue feuding with Gable on RAW. On September 11, Gable joined forces with Otis and Tommaso Ciampa to beat Giovanni Vinci, Gunther, and Ludwig Kaiser in a six-man tag team match.

