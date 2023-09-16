Gunther gives brutal take on Chad Gable's daughter crying after WWE RAW match (Exclusive)

Gunther has no sympathy for Chad Gable's daughter after footage of her crying on WWE RAW went viral online.

On the September 4 episode of RAW, the Intercontinental Champion retained his title against Gable in the main event. WWE cameras immediately caught the reaction of Gable's daughter, who burst into tears as soon as the match finished.

During WWE's recent visit to India, Gunther told Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta that he liked upsetting his opponent's child:

"I felt great. I won, right? So, I'm good. I enjoy a little bit of a heartbreak at the end. I was happy to see that." [3:05 – 3:12]

Watch the video above to hear Gunther's opinion on beating The Honky Tonk Man's record reign as Intercontinental Champion. He also discussed Ludwig Kaiser's recent interactions with Chad Gable's Alpha Academy ally, Maxxine Dupri.

Ludwig Kaiser's thoughts on Chad Gable's daughter crying

Gunther's Imperium stablemate Ludwig Kaiser offered his take on the incident, telling fans to "get used to it."

Kaiser also warned future opponents not to expect a victory when they step into the ring with Gunther:

"I think people learned a very valuable lesson that night. That is that not everything always is gonna work out and sometimes there is no happy end, especially if the opponent is The Ring General, Gunther, so get used to it." [3:13 – 3:25]

Gable and Gunther look set to continue feuding moving forward. On the September 11 episode of RAW, Gable teamed up with Otis and Tommaso Ciampa to defeat Gunther, Kaiser, and Giovanni Vinci.

Do you think Chad Gable should finally end Gunther's Intercontinental Championship reign? Let us know in the comments section below.

Watch the LIVE coverage of WWE RAW every Tuesday on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi) & Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil & Telugu) channels at 5:30 am IST.

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of WWE in India.

Please credit Sportskeeda WrestleBinge and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

What does Rhea whisper into Dom's ears? We asked her right here