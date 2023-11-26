Why did The Miz lose major WWE opportunity at Survivor Series: WarGames? Possible reason for major decision explored

After delivering an incredible performance at Survivor Series WarGames 2023, The Miz suffered a loss against Gunther in an Intercontinental Championship match. For those unaware, The A-Lister wrestled against The Ring General in a title bout, but despite delivering an astonishing performance, Gunther emerged victorious after The Miz tapped out from the Boston Crab.

Even though The Awesome One is now a babyface star, one potential reason for his loss at Survivor Series WarGames 2023 might be the company's desire to extend this feud against the Imperium leader. It is also highly likely that WWE wants to prolong The Miz's current babyface run at least until next year's WrestleMania, so a defeat against Gunther will help establish The A-Lister as a stronger heroic character.

Since The Miz is already an eight-time Intercontinental Champion, WWE might be planning for his ninth Intercontinental Title reign on a grand stage, possibly at next year's Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. Additionally, there is speculation that Gunther might drop his Intercontinental Championship if the company intends for him to win the 30-man traditional Royal Rumble Match. In such a scenario, The Miz could potentially dethrone Gunther at next year's Royal Rumble and claim his ninth Intercontinental Championship.

It will be interesting to see how things unfold for the 43-year-old star as Gunther retained his Intercontinental Championship at Survivor Series WarGames 2023.

CM Punk returned to WWE at Survivor Series WarGames 2023

One of the biggest moments of the Survivor Series WarGames 2023 witnessed the unexpected and sensational return of CM Punk to the Stamford-based promotion. Punk's return has already generated millions of views across the internet since his arrival in the company. The crowd also exploded with excitement when his theme music echoed in the arena after the Men's WarGames Match.

For those unaware, the main event of the show featured the Men's WarGames Match, where Team Cody Rhodes initially participated with only four members as Randy Orton had not arrived by that time. However, when all the members of The Judgment Day, along with Drew McIntyre, began their domination, Rhea Ripley appeared out of nowhere with the Money in the Bank briefcase, aiming to facilitate Damian Priest's successful cash-in.

Things did not go as planned as The Viper made his return to WWE and finally entered the ring. The match concluded with a dramatic moment where Seth Rollins and Sami Zayn pushed JD McDonagh from the top of the cage, resulting in a mid-air RKO from Orton to the Irish star.

Nevertheless, when the babyface team emerged victorious, CM Punk's theme song suddenly hit the venue, driving the crowd into a frenzy at Survivor Series WarGames 2023.

Even though a few hours have passed since the show, fans are still buzzing all over the internet about his comeback.

