Roman Reigns faces major threat from top WWE star; the latter makes interesting claim about dethroning The Tribal Chief 

Intercontinental Champion Gunther recently addressed the possibility of winning Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

The Ring General made his main roster debut last year. He has since become one of the top superstars in the Stamford-based company. The 36-year-old recently exceeded 528 days as Intercontinental Champion to become the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in history.

Meanwhile, Reigns captured the Universal Title in 2020. Last year, he unified it with the WWE Championship. The Tribal Chief has been a world champion for a historic 1100+ days.

In a recent interview with Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Gunther addressed the possibility of dethroning Roman Reigns.

"[Do you think it might be possible for you to hold both the Intercontinental Championship and the WWE Championship at the same time?] I think that is possible but we will see. That's just hard to get to there. I think once a year I have the chance when the Royal Rumble comes around. I came very close last year. Let's see what happens this year. I think then it's absolutely possible. But it's also not my focus right now," he said. [0:09 - 0:36]

8-time WWE champion surprisingly dethroning Roman Reigns at major premium live event should have happened, says veteran. Check out his comments here.

Gunther will defend his championship at WWE Survivor Series; Roman Reigns will be absent from the PLE

While Roman Reigns will be absent from Survivor Series, Gunther will be defending his Intercontinental Championship against The Miz next Saturday at the Premium Live Event.

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, The Ring General broke character to praise his Survivor Series opponent.

"I'm looking forward to the opportunity to be in the ring with one of the top stars of the past 10 years. I'm looking forward to proving myself against him. I'm not a typical WWE guy. I established and developed myself far away from WWE. Miz is different. He went through the WWE system, and he's living proof of how effective the system is. He's one of the most decorated wrestlers they've ever had. So it will be a clash of styles."

Gunther broke character to praise multiple superstars; and revealed his favorite Intercontinental Championship defense. Check out his comments here.

Please credit Insight with Chris Van Vliet and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

What did Undertaker whisper to Bray Wyatt? Sportskeeda Wrestling asked him right here.