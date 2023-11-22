Gunther breaks character to share honest opinion on 20-time champion before title match at Survivor Series: WarGames

WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther is set to defend his title against The Miz at Survivor Series: WarGames following an impressive feud leading up to the Premium Live Event.

Their rivalry has seen Gunther often poke fun at Miz for being a "sports entertainer" compared to the Imperium leader, who takes pride in being a wrestler. However, during his latest interview with Sports Illustrated, he broke character to praise the A-Lister.

Gunther hailed The Miz as one of the top superstars of the past ten years and expressed his excitement over the upcoming championship defense against the two-time Grand Slam Champion. He also explained the contrast in their respective development in the industry. He was quoted as saying:

"I'm looking forward to the opportunity to be in the ring with one of the top stars of the past 10 years. I'm looking forward to proving myself against him. I'm not a typical WWE guy. I established and developed myself far away from WWE. Miz is different. He went through the WWE system, and he's living proof of how effective the system is. He's one of the most decorated wrestlers they've ever had. So it will be a clash of styles."

The champion also predicted that The Miz would have to bring a different side of him to "wrestle" the leader in the Intercontinental Championship match at Survivor Series: WarGames. He said he likes to do his story-telling inside the ring and is excited to make the most of his upcoming title match at Survivor Series: WarGames.

Gunther admits to wanting a match against Brock Lesnar in WWE

Expand Tweet

The WWE Universe has been anticipating a potential match between Gunther and Brock Lesnar ever since the two crossed paths in the Royal Rumble match earlier this year. When asked if he would like to face The Beast Incarnate, the Intercontinental Champion said yes and explained his reason behind wanting this match.

He explained that he would consider Lesnar his "final boss" and wanted to step inside the ring with The Beast to test and "validate himself." While the Intercontinental Champion has several other opportunities he wants to explore, The Miz remains his sole focus for now.

What did Undertaker whisper to Bray Wyatt? Sportskeeda Wrestling asked him right here.