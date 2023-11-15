8-time WWE champion surprisingly dethroning Roman Reigns at major premium live event should have happened, says veteran

WWE is without a doubt Roman Reigns' yard. But Wrestling veteran Stevie Richards believes a former World Champion should have dethroned Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel Premium Live Event.

The champion in question is none other than The Rock. Earlier this month, LA Knight challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. Nevertheless, The Megastar failed to win the title. Meanwhile, The Tribal Chief is rumored to face The People's Champion at WrestleMania 40.

Addressing Knight's defeat at Crown Jewel on the Smackdown/RAW Review Show, Richards claimed the company should have changed the storyline and have The Rock take The Megastar's place in the title match in Saudi Arabia.

"[Nobody's getting elevated because they get to Roman and they lose.] Yeah, I mean that's the problem is that there's no slow burning. In other words, there's no competition for anything so why is everybody hotshotting and rushing stuff? There's a difference between, obviously, trying to make TV and ratings each week. What I would've done if you're talking about Saudi Arabia, all the money in the world, and you could've saved LA Knight. You have LA Knight get injured before the match even happens in the building," he said.

The former Hardcore Champion added:

"So, he [Reigns] says no one can challenge me, who's gonna challenge me? The Rock's music hits and The Rock wins the title from Roman Reigns with if they they do it, Spirit at 76, LA Knight costing Roman Reigns the title and helping The Rock. This spins Roman Reigns off with LA Knight until say [Royal] Rumble or The Rock or something like that. But you're talking about unlimited money and you don't have a build, it would be Saudi Arabia." [From 08:07 to 09:21]

Check out the entire video below:

The Rock is open to facing Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 40

Before facing Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39, Roman Reigns was set to square off against The Rock at this year's Show of Shows. Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show, The Brahma Bull claimed the match was "locked in" before the plans were scrapped.

During the same interview, The Rock expressed his openness to face The Tribal Chief at next year's WrestleMania.

"We got really close, but we couldn't figure out what that thing was, so we decided to put our pencils down, and we agreed, 'Hey listen, there's a merger coming up, there's WrestleMania coming up in Philly, that'll happen.' I'm saying that is potential too, I'm open," he said. [H/T: wrestlingnews.co]

