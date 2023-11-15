WWE made a mistake with LA Knight's booking heading into his feud with Roman Reigns over the Undisputed Universal Title, believes Stevie Richards

Wrestling veteran Stevie Richards believes WWE should have booked LA Knight differently heading into his feud with Roman Reigns.

The Megastar started feuding with The Tribal Chief upon the latter's return to SmackDown after his hiatus following SummerSlam. The two superstars squared off for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship earlier this month at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. However, Knight failed to dethrone the leader of The Bloodline after interference from Jimmy Uso.

Speaking on the Smackdown/RAW Review Show, Richards addressed Knight's booking. He claimed the company should have made him win the United States Championship or the Intercontinental Title before getting into a feud with Reigns:

"What I'm saying is LA Knight should have won the second tier title, one of them, and then elevated into the main event picture. Now, it looks like, 'Well, you weren't good enough to be World Champion, here's your consolation prize," he said. [6:07 - 6:18]

LA Knight will face Jimmy Uso next Friday on WWE SmackDown

Last Friday on SmackDown, LA Knight addressed his defeat against Roman Reigns. The Megastar claimed he was robbed by Jimmy Uso and disclosed that he was not done with The Bloodline until he won The Tribal Chief's title. The 41-year-old then defeated Grayson Waller in a one-on-one match.

The Megastar will square off against Jimmy Uso on the Blue Brand next Friday. Before their clash, Knight sent a message to his upcoming opponent on The SmackDown Lowdown:

"Let's call it what it was. Crown Jewel was saved. The savior of the WWE Championship was Jimmy Uso. But guess what? Jimmy Uso better find himself a savior or pray to his savior because I beat Jimmy Uso once, [and] I will do it again. Jimmy Uso, you got only one chance, one shot, and that's for you to be looking up at those lights. It's BFT, it's 1-2-3. And guess what? It's LA Knight. Yeah," he said.

