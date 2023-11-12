"It's BFT, it's 1-2-3" - LA Knight is pumped for high-voltage clash next week on SmackDown

WWE star LA Knight is ready for a match against The Bloodline's Jimmy Uso on the upcoming episode of SmackDown.

Knight came very close to winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel 2023. However, some interference from Jimmy ensured that Roman Reigns retained the title. This past week on SmackDown, The Megastar made it clear he was not done with The Bloodline and would only rest after the championship was around his waist.

WWE correspondent Cathy Kelley caught up with Knight on The SmackDown Lowdown. During the chat, the 41-year-old star pointed out that he had beaten Jimmy before and would do it again. He claimed The Bloodline member would be staring at the lights by the end of the night after a BFT.

"Let's call it what it was. Crown Jewel was saved. The savior of the WWE Championship was Jimmy Uso. But guess what? Jimmy Uso better find himself a savior or pray to his savior because I beat Jimmy Uso once, [and] I will do it again. Jimmy Uso, you got only one chance, one shot, and that's for you to be looking up at those lights. It's BFT, it's 1-2-3. And guess what? It's LA Knight. Yeah." [0:45 - 1:10]

You can watch the full video here:

LA Knight faced Grayson Waller this past week on SmackDown

Following an unfortunate loss at Crown Jewel, LA Knight once again gained some momentum after a resounding win over Grayson Waller last Friday.

The match was set in motion after Waller took to social media and taunted Knight. The Aussie superstar mentioned that following his loss at Crown Jewel, Knight needed the 'Grayson Waller Rub.' He even suggested The Megastar return to managing other stars, taking a dig at his time with the Maximum Male Models as Max Dupri.

Expand Tweet

Knight made short work of Waller in the ring and secured the win courtesy of a vicious BFT. It will be interesting to see if the top babyface can keep up the momentum and pick up another win over Jimmy Uso.

What did you think of Knight's performance on SmackDown? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit WWE and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

We asked Kane what he thinks of CM Punk coming to WWE right here