"I can’t mention him again" - Gunther breaks character to praise multiple WWE stars, reveals his favorite Intercontinental Championship defense

Gunther has revealed his favorite defenses of the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

The Ring General has held the Intercontinental Championship for over 500 days and has successfully defended it against top names, including Drew McIntyre, Chad Gable, Sheamus, and others.

Speaking on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Gunther highlighted his WrestleMania clash against McIntyre and Sheamus. He also briefly praised Gable:

“I would say WrestleMania for sure, Sheamus and Drew. I was very happy with that, in general was a great day and weekend for me. My family was there and stuff like that. It was overall a really awesome experience. I would say Chad, Chad Gable, it felt good. I love an underdog scenario, like the David and Goliath scenario. Who would be number three? Clash at the Castle is good. But I already mentioned Sheamus, and he doesn’t deal too well with too much attention. So I can’t mention him again," said Gunther.

Expand Tweet

Gunther praised Drew McIntyre and his rise in WWE

During the same interview, Gunther spoke quite highly of Drew McIntyre and discussed his SummerSlam clash against the former WWE Champion.

The Ring General further spoke about McIntyre's rise in WWE and how he established himself as a top star in the company:

"Well, I think Drew the thing is SummerSlam against Drew, I think it was a match I was really proud of as well. Because Drew is such an established guy in WWE. And if you look at his story, it’s very impressive. I think he was the young guy that got kicked, but he wasn’t like, I’ll let it be. He grit his teeth and worked himself up again. And then he worked himself up to the he was the champion," said Gunther.

Expand Tweet

He added:

"He beat Brock at WrestleMania. And even though nobody was there was still WrestleMania. He figured out a way to like really belong in that top picture of the company. It’s like they would see Drew McIntyre. Okay, that guy. People turn around when that guy enters a room, right? So yeah, so being in the ring with him and having that kind of match with him at SummerSlam. I really liked that. It was like it for me, it was a big test to have to match with Drew. And just to see if I can, yeah, just hang with him in there on that stage and have a matchup and magnitude.”

Gunther will defend the Intercontinental Title against The Miz at the upcoming Survivor Series PLE.

Have you enjoyed Gunther's reign as Intercontinental Champion? Sound off in the comment section

Please credit Insight with Chris Van Vliet and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

What did Undertaker whisper to Bray Wyatt? Sportskeeda Wrestling asked him right here.