Brock Lesnar should lose at WrestleMania 40 to 36-year-old WWE star, wrestling legends say

Brock Lesnar is one of the few WWE stars who is almost guaranteed to appear on the WrestleMania card every year. Amid speculation that he could face Gunther at WrestleMania 40, wrestling legends Disco Inferno and Konnan gave their thoughts on how the match should end.

Gunther recently became the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of all time, surpassing The Honky Tonk Man's 454-day record. Lesnar, meanwhile, has not competed in a match since losing to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam on August 5.

On K100, Disco Inferno explained why Lesnar could lose to the 36-year-old and still look strong:

"I think you actually have to have Gunther go over. Brock doesn't need any wins. He shows up part-time, he does good TV, gets ratings." [0:43 – 0:50]

Konnan agreed with his former WCW co-worker, adding that Lesnar does not need to win matches to keep fans interested in his on-screen character:

"You solidify Gunther as a top guy, and Lesnar has shown in the past that losses don't matter. People love his mystique, his aura, and he always brings it, and they'll be interested in the next guy he wrestles." [0:57 – 1:07]

WrestleMania 40 will take place at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on April 6-7, 2024.

How Gunther feels about facing Brock Lesnar

On January 28, the two heavyweights briefly crossed paths in the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match before Bobby Lashley eliminated Brock Lesnar.

In an interview on Under the Ring, Gunther compared The Beast Incarnate to the final boss in a video game:

"You never really know what you get with Brock, I would say, but it's definitely a match I wanna have, I wanna do. I feel like Brock is somebody that I kinda like class, and I just made it my thing, it's like maybe my personal end boss. That's the guy that at one point I have to step into the ring [with] to validate myself if that makes sense."

In the immediate future, Gunther will defend his Intercontinental Championship against The Miz at Survivor Series: WarGames on Saturday.

