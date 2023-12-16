"Where you at?" - Anthony Pettis calls out Georges St-Pierre following KC 43 win, UFC Hall of Famer responds

Anthony Pettis had big aspirations in mind following his KC 43 win over longtime rival Benson Henderson, as he called out Georges St-Pierre for a bout in the Karate Combat pit.

The former UFC and WEC lightweight champion earned a unanimous decision win over 'Smooth' following the sudden death seventh round. Despite his plans to actively compete in boxing bouts in 2024, he noted that he enjoyed competing in Karate Combat and expressed interest in a massive bout against 'Rush'.

During his post-fight interview, 'Showtime' was asked if there's a fighter he has his sights set on for his next bout. He took the opportunity to call out the UFC Hall of Famer, who was working as one of the commentators for the event. Pettis said:

"GSP, where you at? My man, GSP. That'd be a fun fight. It would be an honor." (2:03:22 - 2:03:29)

Georges St-Pierre was amused by 'Showtime' calling him out, as he was clearly caught off guard. He was given the microphone by the interviewer and responded by politely rejecting a bout against the former UFC lightweight champion inside the Karate Combat pit:

"Uhhm, no." (2:03:34 - 2:03: 37)

It will be interesting to see whether Anthony Pettis returns to Karate Combat for more bouts in 2024 and which fighters would entice him to return.

Check out the event below:

Ramond Daniels open to bouts with Anthony Pettis and Benson Henderson

Anthony Pettis wasn't the only one who used his post-fight interview to attempt calling out a big name for his next Karate Combat bout, as Raymond Daniels also took advantage of his opportunity as well.

Following his unanimous decision win over Bruno Souza at the aforementioned event, 'The Real Deal' set his sights on the KC 43 main event between Pettis and Benson Henderson and expressed interest in fighting them both:

"This is my man Pettis and Henderson's first fight here at the Karate Combat, but I just wanna let them know that they're stepping up into my world, and I'm the big dog around these parts. So, it don't matter winner, loser. I'l fight them both on the same night." (45:11 - 45:24)

It remains to be seen whether 'Showtime' accepts a bout against the former kickboxing world champion, which could be a very entertaining bout.

Tweet regarding Raymond Daniels' win at KC 43