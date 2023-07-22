"The luckiest photographer in the world!" - UFC ring girl Carly Baker 's new beach photos leave fans mesmerized

UFC ring girl Carly Baker recently posted some beach photos from her Spanish vacation and scorched social media with her stunning snaps. The Englishwoman sent her fans into a frenzy, who were praising the 36-year-old for her good looks and sense of fashion.

Baker posted the pictures on Instagram and indicated that she would attend the UFC London event this weekend. She wrote:

"Espana to London UFC."

Mesmerized fans couldn't help appreciating the UFC ring girl and took to the post's comments section to express their reactions.

One fan praised Carly Baker and expressed their jealousy for her photographer, stating:

"Literally the luckiest photographer in the world!!!!"

Another fan wrote:

"Absolute Goddess."

One user praised her physique and wrote:

"You must be working out to be that toned."

Another user opined:

"The hottest woman alive."

One fan expressed their appreciation by jokingly asking the UFC ring girl:

"Who’s that beautiful girl walking down the beach alone? There should be 50 dudes with their tongues dragging in the sand!!!"

Another fan wrote:

"You look absolutely phenomenal."

One user proclaimed:

"There is a God!...."

Another fan thanked a higher power and wrote:

"Thank god for UFC London."

One fan commented:

"You are such a beauty!!! Enjoy!"

Screenshots from @carlybaker55 on Instagram

Is Carly Baker the first European UFC ring girl?

Born in London, Carly Baker became the first European UFC ring girl when she made her promotional debut as a card girl at UFC on Fuel TV 7 in 2013. Renan Barao and Michael McDonald headlined the card.

Since her debut, Baker has undoubtedly established herself as one of the most popular UFC ring girls. Often seen working at major pay-per-view events in Europe and the UK alongside fellow octagon girls Arianny Celeste and Brittney Palmer, Baker is no stranger to the spotlight.

Before her career as a ring girl, Carly Baker worked as a successful model from an early age and even featured as a singer in a pop duo called 'Mynxsters.' She is also an actress and has appeared on MTV, Nickelodeon, The Box, and the Disney Channel.

The multi-talented UFC ring girl has also previously participated in Miss Great Britain competitions and was crowned the winner on one occasion. To top it all off, Baker is a certified fitness freak and reportedly also takes on the role of a fitness trainer when required. She has previously stated that she loves to work out at least three or four times a week.