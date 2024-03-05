“The man knows what he wants” - Francis Ngannou’s flirtatious exchange with female reporter triggers fan frenzy on social media

As it turns out, Francis Ngannou is quite the flirt.

'The Predator' is set to return to the boxing ring this Friday night in Saudi Arabia. There, Ngannou is expected to meet former two-time heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua. 'AJ' is currently riding a three-fight win streak, last defeating Otto Wallin in December.

Most heavyweight boxers would likely feel a little bit of anxiety heading into fight day. However, just a couple of days out from his return, the former UFC champion is in a good mood. That was seen at his media workout earlier today.

Following the public workout, Ngannou appeared in an interview with DAZN. There, the PFL heavyweight contender joked that he would like "to do" the reporter. The exchange began with the interviewer stating:

"I know [Joshua] is around is that something you'd like to do? Watch him do his open workout? Are you busy?"

Ngannou quickly replied:

"I have something else to do, which is you."

The exchange between the two was flirtatious, and the interviewer just laughed it off. Naturally, many on social media were cracking up at the moment itself. On X, multiple fans chimed in about the comedic situation, with one writing:

"The man knows what he wants I guess"

Watch Francis Ngannou destroy the pads at today's open workout

There's no doubt that Francis Ngannou is ready for his return on Friday.

'The Predator' is in a good mood, as evidenced by his flirtatious exchange with a DAZN reporter. After all, who could blame him? Last October, Ngannou headed to the boxing ring against Tyson Fury for his first-ever match.

Despite entering as a massive underdog, the heavyweight dropped 'The Gypsy King', nearly earning the win. While Fury earned a split-decision win, Ngannou earned a career-high payday. The performance was also good enough to earn him a bout with 'AJ', for this weekend.

However, Francis Ngannou isn't just resting on his laurels. Earlier today, the PFL heavyweight appeared at the open workout and worked alongside head coach Dewey Cooper. It's worth noting that Joshua's team showed up and watched the workout closely.

Just based on the brief training footage, it's clear that the former UFC champion is ready to go for Friday.

