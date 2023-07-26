The meaning behind Tawanchai’s new ink: “I drive myself to make my dreams come true”

Following his dominant run in the ONE featherweight Muay Thai division, Tawanchai PK Saenchai is now looking to challenge himself elsewhere.

Proving himself to be one of the best strikers in the world at just 24 years of age, the champ has his sights set on a second world title.

At ONE Fight Night 13 on August 4, he returns to the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium to start chasing down his next goal.

The ONE featherweight kickboxing division is one of the most competitive weight classes in the sport, as evidenced by the main event showdown between the champion Chingiz Allazov and Marat Grigorian.

With the world title on the line later on in the night, a new challenger could emerge as the Muay Thai featherweight champion makes his kickboxing debut under the ONE banner.

Facing off with Davit Kiria, the striking prodigy is looking to make a huge impact as he climbs up the rankings on his way to chasing the dream of becoming a two-sport world champion.

As a testament to his drive to continue challenging himself in his career, Tawanchai recently acquired a new tattoo that is a symbol of what he stands for.

In an interview with ONE Championship, he spoke about why he chose to get the phrase “dream chaser” written on his body:

“I got this tattoo because I’m a dream chaser, and I drive myself to make my dreams come true. I’ve never missed a dream. I want the kickboxing belt on my shoulder.”

ONE Fight Night 13 will air live and free via Prime Video for North American viewers.