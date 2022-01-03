"The money didn’t arrive" - Charles Oliveira reveals Dustin Poirier is yet to fulfill UFC 269 octagon donation offer

Charles Oliveira has revealed that Dustin Poirier is yet to follow through on his promised donation of $20,000 towards a charitable organization of the lightweight champ's choice. Following their title clash at UFC 269, 'The Diamond' told 'Do Bronx' he would like to donate the amount towards a charity of the Brazilian's choice.

At the post-fight press conference following UFC 269, Dustin Poirier stated the following about pledging a donation of $20,000 to a charity of Oliveira's choice:

"I saw a video of him showing where he grew up and where his mom cooked dinner for him. I don't know if it was an old video and saw some of the sights of where he grew up and just how little they had and it came to me this week, I thought I was going to let him know, win, lose or draw, talk to him after that me and the good fight foundation would donate $20,000 to his city in Brazil and put the money wherever they think it needs to be."

While it was seen as a heartwarming gesture of sportsmanship on Dustin Poirier's behalf at the time, Charles Oliveira is being pestered with questions back home about what he did with the money Poirier sent. Some even asked 'Do Bronx' if he's spent the money on personal expenses.

According to Oliveira, he hasn't spoken to Poirier since the fight and the Louisiana native is yet to make good on his promised donation.

“I just tell people that the money didn’t arrive yet, but if Dustin really wants to make a donation and needs those bureaucracy documents, I´ll pick some local social project in my area. The most important thing is helping people who need to be helped, but to tell you the truth, after all the headaches I´ve been dealing with due to that Octagon proposal, I really don’t know if it was good or not,” Oliveira told Sherdog.

When Dustin Poirier called out Conor McGregor for failing to follow through on promised donation

Interestingly, Conor McGregor had promised to donate $500,000 to Dustin Poirier's charity - The Good Fight Foundation ahead of their rematch at UFC 257 in January last year. A few weeks after the fight, Poirier called out McGregor on Twitter for not following through with the donation.

That's a fun prediction! @TheNotoriousMMA you also predicted a donation to my foundation and you and your team stopped responding after the fight in January. See you soon. July 10th Paid In Full!

However, Conor McGregor claimed his team was still awaiting plans from Dustin Poirier's team regarding the amount.

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA @DustinPoirier A donation, not a debt. We’ve been awaiting the plans for the money that never came. I do with all my donations. Know where it’s going dot for dot. Otherwise it goes walking. As is the case with a lot of these foundations, sadly. You took the McG over the belt shows I was right. @DustinPoirier A donation, not a debt. We’ve been awaiting the plans for the money that never came. I do with all my donations. Know where it’s going dot for dot. Otherwise it goes walking. As is the case with a lot of these foundations, sadly. You took the McG over the belt shows I was right.

This led to Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier going back-and-forth over the donation. The Irishman ultimately ended up donating the said amount to the Boys & Girls Club of Acadiana in Lafayette, Louisiana instead of the Good Fight Foundation run by Poirier.

