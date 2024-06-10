"The next time will be faster" - Adrian Lee's guarantee after receiving a $50,000 performance bonus in spectacular fashion

Adrian Lee made quite the statement this past weekend at ONE 167 where he made the walk for the very first time in his pro career.

The hype was proven to be real following all of the talk about the potential of the 18-year-old prospect.

For all the talk about how far 'The Phenom' could potentially go in his career, getting his run in ONE Championship underway was always going to be a huge turning point in his career.

On June 7 at the Impact Arena, things couldn't have played out much better for him after a dominant display was capped off with a submission victory.

The young fighter was even awarded with a performance bonus as a result of his impressive showing against Antonio Mammarella.

In his post-fight interview inside the Circle, Lee gave his reaction to earning his first ONE bonus and said that if people thought he started fast in this fight, wait until they get a load of his next outing:

"Thank you Mr. Chatri! That's great, that's awesome! Thank you to all the fans that came out to support me and watch me fight, I promise the next time will be faster."

Adrian Lee has got momentum on his side

Given his family name, there was always going to be a large following behind Adrian Lee who wanted him to succeed.

Though for all of the hype, it was always going to be the case that actions speak louder than words and with that in mind, his debut win and performance was a statement of intent.

Lee was able to showcase a few different aspects of his game but his grappling was clearly the key to getting his hand raised on June 7.

The evolution of his career and overall game is sure to be a fascinating watch as if there's one thing we know about the siblings of the Lee family, it's that this is just the start.

ONE 167 is free to watch back in full via Prime Video for US and Canadian fans that missed out on any of the action.

