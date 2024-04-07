"The numbers don't lie" - UFC mainstay Johnny Walker protests half-brother Valter Walker's UFC debut loss to Poland's Lukasz Brzeski

Johnny Walker's half-brother, Valter Walker, just made his promotional debut at UFC Vegas 90. Unfortunately, it didn't go his way. The elder Walker brother took to X to protest the scoring of the fight. It is the 205-pounder's opinion that his brother won the fight.

Despite attempting several submissions, the younger Walker brother came up short against Lukasz Brzeski in their heavyweight bout. Not only did the loss spoil his promotional debut, but it also blemished his previously undefeated record. However, according to his more successful brother, he should have won.

Taking it to X, Walker said:

"How do they score this fight? Submission attempt, take down, floor control? How much it worth? I think Valter won"

The UFC light heavyweight knockout artist doubled down on his assessment of the bout, subsequently sharing stats from the fight to argue in favor of his brother. The stats revealed the grappling edge that the younger Walker brother had over Brzeski, having scored several takedowns and racked up control time.

"The numbers don't lie"

However, they don't factor as much into scoring as damage dealt via strikes, which seemed to be in favor of Walker's opponent.

How is Valter Walker related to Johnny Walker?

Johnny Walker and Valter Walker are half-brothers and have journeyed with each other through the sport of MMA. The elder Walker brother took on the responsibility of watching over his sibling, while also training him. When it comes to the sport of MMA, the two couldn't be more different.

Expand Tweet

The elder Walker brother is a light heavyweight with near-supernatural explosiveness, knockout power, and unorthodox Muay Thai striking. Meanwhile, the younger Walker sibling, Valter is a tenacious heavyweight grappler by trade, always in pursuit of takedowns, no matter how grueling the bout. He is also not the prolific finisher that his brother is.

