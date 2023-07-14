Is Valter Walker related to Johnny Walker? Learn all about the UFC star

Valter Walker, an emerging talent who recently signed with the UFC, shares a significant connection with renowned fighter Johnny Walker - they are half-brothers.

During his ascent in the regional ranks en route to the UFC, Valter frequently competed under the name 'Valter Ignacio.' As a heavyweight fighter, he boasts an impressive record of 11 wins with no losses, including seven finishes. In a recent triumph, Valter secured the Titan FC heavyweight championship with a fourth-round stoppage victory over Alex Nicholson.

Valter Walker's UFC debut postponed

However, Valter's highly anticipated promotional debut against Jake Collier at a UFC Fight Night event on September 23 has been derailed due to unforeseen circumstances. This unfortunate turn of events has delayed his introduction to the UFC stage.

As Valter continues his journey in the sport, fans and enthusiasts alike remain intrigued by his connection to Johnny Walker and eagerly anticipate his future performances inside the Octagon. With an undefeated professional record and an undeniable passion for the sport, the 25-year-old is poised to make a name for himself in the UFC, following in the footsteps of his accomplished half-brother.