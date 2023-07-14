Mohammed Usman replaces Valter Walker for September 23 fight against Jake Collier

Mohammed Usman, the younger brother of former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, has been announced as a replacement for Valter Walker in the upcoming UFC Fight Night event on September 23. Usman will now face Jake Collier in a heavyweight bout at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Usman, who won Season 30 of 'The Ultimate Fighter,' has been making waves in the UFC's heavyweight division. With a professional record of 9-2, including two victories in the promotion, Usman has proven his skills and potential. In his most recent fight, he secured a unanimous decision win over Junior Tafa, who was previously undefeated.

On the other hand, Collier is looking to bounce back from a three-fight losing streak. Despite the setbacks, he has faced tough competition, including a controversial split decision loss to former heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski. Collier will be determined to turn things around and get back in the win column.

The matchup between Usman and Collier promises an exciting clash in the heavyweight division. Fans can anticipate a competitive fight as both fighters aim to make their mark and climb the ranks. With Usman's power and Collier's experience, it will be an intriguing battle to watch.

When Kamaru Usman shared his views on Mohammed Usman's potential stardom in the UFC

In an interview with TSN's Aaron Bronsteter last year, Kamaru Usman, the former welterweight champion, discussed his brother Mohammed Usman's prospects in the UFC.

According to Kamaru, if it is Mohammed's time to shine, it will happen as part of God's plan. He acknowledged that the sport of mixed martial arts requires continuous growth and evolution, and he recognized that his brother still has a long way to go in his journey.

Kamaru refrained from placing specific expectations on Mohammed, emphasizing the importance of ongoing improvement and the joy of the learning process.

"Everything is God's plan, you know," said Kamaru Usman. "So if God says this is his [Mohammed Usman] time, then this is his time. If God says this is not, this is just giving you a little taste, then you know, whenever it is time, his time will come."

As Kamaru Usman himself continues to develop and progress in his own career, he acknowledged that Mohammed also has much to learn and work on. However, he highlighted the rewarding nature of the sport and expressed confidence that as long as Mohammed remains open to gaining knowledge and continues to make an impact, he will enjoy the entire journey of his ascent in the UFC.

"[As] Long as you continue to soak up the knowledge, and he continues to go out there and make a splash, I think he's gonna enjoy the ride all the way up," Kamaru Usman added.

