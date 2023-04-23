UFC heavyweight Mohammed Usman's recent performance left a lot to be desired in the eyes of MMA fans.

Former UFC champion Kamaru Usman's brother took on Junior Tafa in a heavyweight clash in the prelims of UFC Fight Night 222, which took place on April 22 at the UFC Apex Facility in Enterprise, Nevada.

The fight turned out to be a lackluster affair with not much action taking place over the course of 15 minutes. In the end, Usman got his hand raised via unanimous decision with a 29-28 score from all three judges ringside.

Many MMA fans and celebrities alike took to Twitter to share their disappointment with the fight.

UFC middleweight Kelvin Gastelum revealed that he had high hopes from the heavyweight clash but was left underwhelmed in the end by the two athletes.

"I was going to say Usman and Tafa is the fight that’s a sleeper tonight. Looking at the fight now, it is putting me to sleep. This fight had all the potential to be great."

One user compared the fight to witnessing paint drying on a wall.

"Watching paint dry was more fun to watch."

Another individual said that Usman had limited potential and would not be able to hold his own against a decent athlete in the division.

"Usman wont go far. Too sloppy, too heavy, zero technique. A decent heavyweight will starch him."

A few more tweets on the fight can be seen below:

Mohammed Usman reveals advice given by brother Kamaru prior to the fight

After his victory at UFC Vegas 71, Mohammed Usman made an appearance at the post-fight press conference. During his time there, 'The Motor' revealed the advice given by his brother Kamaru Usman moments before his fight.

Usman revealed that Kamaru told him not to rush things and stay patient throughout the fight:

"My brother just kept saying the same thing over and over again, 'Don't rush. Stay patient.'... Your heartrate is already soaring through the roof but when you rush, it goes up a little bit more. It makes you lose track of focus. The mission is not to go in there and rush. The mission is to go in there annd execute and do what we need to do to get the job done and I'm glad we got that done today."

Check out Mohammed Usman's comments from the 2:36 mark below:

With the victory, Usman is now 9-2 in his professional MMA career, which includes four wins by knockout and two by submission.

