The one aspect of Jon Jones' game plan that makes Paddy Pimblett pick him against close friend and compatriot Tom Aspinall

Paddy Pimblett went with Jon Jones over his fellow countryman Tom Aspinall in a potential heavyweight matchup. According to Pimblett, Jones' impressive fight IQ is what going to cause a lot of problems for Aspinall.

A fight between Jones and Aspinall has been a topic of discussion among MMA fans for a long time. The Brit has been calling out the reigning champion on multiple occasions for a heavyweight title unification bout, however, Jones isn't interested in facing the interim champion. 'Bones', who is nearing the end of his professional career, claims that a fight with Aspinall would not add much to his legacy, but a huge payday might persuade him.

In a recent appearance on the FULL SEND PODCAST, Pimblett let his thoughts known regarding a possible undisputed heavyweight title fight between Jones and Aspinall. Despite being a close friend of the Brit, 'The Baddy' chose Jones, citing the latter's intelligence attribute inside the octagon, saying:

''It's got to happen. I was sitting next to Tom the other week at the UFC in London and talking to him about it and like it's got to happen. There's no way that can't happen... I'll be honest, Tom's a friend...Even though Jones is getting up, I just can't pick against Jon Jones. I've been watching Jon Jones as I say since 2010.''

Pimblett continued:

''The one thing I do think Jon Jones has got the best in the world and the best ever is his fight IQ. He game plans to beat people and he doesn't fight the same way every fight. He has a perfect game plan to beat that person and as much as I love Tom and I want Tom to win, I couldn't pick against Jon Jones. It's just something I couldn't do.''

Check out Paddy Pimblett's comments below (34:35):

Brad Pickett backs Tom Aspinall to beat Jon Jones

Many believe Tom Aspinall might pose a serious threat to Jon Jones in their potential matchup, due to his impressive knockout finishes inside the octagon.

In a recent interview with DAZN News via NetBet, former UFC fighter Brad Pickett opened up about the highly anticipated matchup. Pickett claimed that Jones isn't motivated to face Aspinall, saying:

''Two things. One, it depends on which Jon Jones turns up. Jon Jones is the GOAT in my eyes, the best fighter to ever do it. But sometimes, when you’re at the top for such a long time like he has been, it’s hard to motivate yourself. That’s why, to me, the fight with Aspinall, he’s not that motivated for. So we all see Tom Aspinall, he could knock out anyone.'' [H/t: DAZN]

Aspinall successfully defended his interim belt by knocking out Curtis Blaydes at UFC 304 and reiterated his wish to face Jones. However, the American dismissed the 31-year-old's call out and went on to face Stipe Miocic at UFC 309, knocking him out in the third round.

