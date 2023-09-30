“The padman doing more work than him” - Canadian Rap sensation Drake’s boxing training has fight fans in splits

Drake is a modern-day giant of the music industry and one of the most well-known artists in the world. However, the rapper has become a common talking point in the sports world due to the alleged 'Drake curse,' which is described as a curse that causes any team or athlete he supports to lose their next game/match/fight.

However, the rapper is also known for having a deep interest in combat sports. On the UFC front, he is commonly associated with Conor McGregor, whom he introduced at one of the pre-fight press conferences ahead of the Irishman's 2017 boxing match with Floyd Mayweather.

Furthermore, he walked on stage with Conor McGregor for the latter's historic fight with former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. Now, footage of the rapper doing pad work has made the rounds on social media, leaving the MMA community in mass amusement.

One fan claimed that it looked as though Drake and his trainer had worked on the specific combination for months before posting it:

"Looks like they worked on that routine for months."

Another fan pointed out that the rapper left his chin hyper-exposed when hitting the pads:

"His chin is not shy. Dawg out there looking for a connection"

One fan even accused the padman of doing most of the work for him by facilitating the combination:

"The padman doing more work than him"

Meanwhile, one fan questioned the logic behind the post's caption, which described the rapper's boxing skills as impressive:

"Impressive?"

Did Drake bet on Israel Adesanya ahead of the former champion's loss to Sean Strickland?

Drake is well-known for betting his fortune on various fights in both boxing and MMA. He famously bet on Jorge Masvidal to beat Colby Covington, which backfired on the rapper, given how easily 'Chaos' bested 'Gamebred' in the headline bout of UFC 272.

Unfortunately, he again made the wrong bet ahead of UFC 293, when he wagered $500,000 that Israel Adesanya would knock out Sean Strickland to defend his middleweight title. Instead, Strickland authored the greatest upset in 185-pound history by dropping Adesanya en route to five-round domination.