"The Paul brothers are the most powerful thing in boxing" - Chael Sonnen lauds Logan and Jake Paul for their ability to promote fights

As polarizing as they may be, Logan Paul and Jake Paul have undoubtedly taken the combat sports world by storm in the last couple of years. Their success can be attributed majorly to the massive following they brought with them to the boxing world.

Chael Sonnen echoed this sentiment in a recent YouTube video. 'The American Gangster' believes the Paul brothers are presently the two most powerful forces in boxing. Sonnen stated that Logan and Jake Paul are a rare blend of great physical talent and fight promotion expertise:

"The Paul's are now saying who they're going to fight... the Pauls have done something fantastic. Jake can really box. Logan [is a] talented, tough athlete... I respect the whole thing... These guys have come over from being stars... You have to have a real skill to change course from making silly faces in videos on YouTube to getting into the squared circle and fighting under the Queensberry rules. This is a 180 like no other and they have brought that audience... I don't know how these guys pull it off... The Paul brothers are the most powerful thing in boxing."

Sonnen also said that Logan and Jake Paul might be outdrawing Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez's pay-per-view sales. Owing to their massive stardom, the Ohio natives now call the shots on who their next opponents will be.

Watch Chael Sonnen's video below:

Jake Paul wants to fight Tommy Fury next

Tommy Fury appears to be Jake Paul's next target. 'The Problem Child' recently fired shots at Fury via multiple tweets. He labeled the 22-year-old a coward for rejecting fight propositions in the past against him. Paul offered Fury a whopping $1 million payday, claiming that it was four times what the British fighter had made in his career so far.

Jake Paul @jakepaul



Timmy “Fury”…. this is your last offer… $1 million, 8 rounds. 4x more than you have ever made.



Either step up and fight OR accept that you and your Dad don’t believe in you Tommy “Fury” has denied 2 abundant offers from my team.Timmy “Fury”…. this is your last offer… $1 million, 8 rounds. 4x more than you have ever made.Either step up and fight OR accept that you and your Dad don’t believe in you @tommytntfury Tommy “Fury” has denied 2 abundant offers from my team.



Timmy “Fury”…. this is your last offer… $1 million, 8 rounds. 4x more than you have ever made.



Either step up and fight OR accept that you and your Dad don’t believe in you @tommytntfury.

In response, Tommy Fury said that he wasn't keen on accepting the $1 million proposal as it was too little considering the magnitude of the fight:

Also Read

"I just want to say this to everybody out there: a £1 million for a fight of this magnitude is not even worth getting out of bed for. This fight is gonna gross millions and millions of pounds. I can't walk down on street without anybody asking me 'when are you fighting Jake Paul?'" Fury said in a video uploaded to Twitter.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Tommy Fury responds to Jake Paul's public offer: "£1million for a fight of this magnitude is not even worth getting out of bed for."



[📽️ @TommyTNTFury] Tommy Fury responds to Jake Paul's public offer: "£1million for a fight of this magnitude is not even worth getting out of bed for."



[📽️ @TommyTNTFury] https://t.co/Emr0N4bLc9

Watch our exclusive interview with Dustin 'The Diamond' Poirier right here!

Edited by Jack Cunningham