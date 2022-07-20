Watch: The performances that earned Vitaly Bigdash a shot at reclaiming the middleweight world title

Vitaly Bigdash is just days away from the moment he has waited more than five years for. On Friday, July 22, he gets the opportunity to reclaim the ONE middleweight world championship when he faces reigning ONE two-division world champion Reinier de Ridder in the main event of ONE 159.

The Russian beast looks to be in the best shape of his career. Before looking forward to his world title showdown, ONE Championship is looking back at the performances that put Bigdash in a position to challenge the undefeated Dutchman on Friday. In a highlight reel on ONE's YouTube channel, the promotion paid tribute to Bigdash’s reign of destruction in a video you can watch below:

“Get hyped for former middleweight king Vitaly Bigdash's long-awaited World Title showdown against two-division ONE World Champion Reinier de Ridder at ONE 159 on July 22!”

Watch Bigdash's highlights below:

Vitaly Bigdash has earned three straight victories in the circle on his way to an opportunity at ONE gold. Beginning his streak with Yuki Niimura at ONE: Destiny of Champions, the Russian juggernaut followed that win up with a third-round submission of Fan Rong at ONE: Winter Warriors II in December last year.

Vitaly Bigdash earns title shot with a win over another former two-division champion

Bigdash solidified his place as the next in line at ONE: Full Circle in February when he defeated longtime rival Aung La N Sang. A former two-division world champion himself, ‘The Burmese Python’ earned a win over Bigdash back in January 2017. Six months later, Bigdash would score a victory in a rematch at ONE: Light of a Nation. Leaving the series at 1-1, it was just a matter of time before the two competed in the rubber match.

At ONE: Full Circle, Bigdash earned a unanimous decision win over the former middleweight and light heavyweight world champion, punching his ticket to a clash with ‘The Dutch Knight’ at ONE 159.

Leading up to the bout, Bigdash has been quite vocal about his skills compared to that of the undefeated two-division world champion. Believing his striking and grappling skills are superior, the Russian beast anticipates dominating the contest no matter where it goes. Speaking to ONE Championship, Bigdash said:

“I’m ready to knock him out, submit him, dominate all five rounds – it doesn’t matter to me. Like I said after [the Aung La N Sang] fight, I will break his face.”

Watch Vitaly Bigdash vs. Aung La N Sang 3 below:

